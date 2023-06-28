Eight boy racers arrested over burnouts in Palmerston North

Eight people are facing charges over boy racing in Palmerston North earlier this month.

The drivers were arrested as part of Operation Spider Web. They were charged with sustained loss of traction, with some also likely to be charged with dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

It came after incidents on June 9 and 10 on Makomako Road in Palmerston North, said Central District Prevention Manager Brett Calkin.

Police are still seeking four other vehicles so they can speak with the drivers.

Police previously said they had impounded 10 cars over the incident - one further has since been added to that tally.

Drivers doing burnouts on bare rims on the road has caused significant damage, costing upwards of $70,000 to repair

The Palmerston North City Council has had to send out street sweepers at least 30 times to the area, and also put in speed bumps on El Prado Drive and Bennett Street.

Those charged will appear in court early in August.