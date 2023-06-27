World
Watch: Japanese robot arms reminiscent of Spider-Man villain

9:05pm

A team at the University of Tokyo has created a set of wearable arms that look straight out of a Spider-Man movie.

The "Jizai Arms" are made up of a wearable base unit with sockets for up to six articulated arms, looking eerily reminiscent to those worn by Marvel villain Doctor Octopus.

Professor Masahiko Inami and his team created the device to explore the social interaction between multiple users of the robotic limbs.

"The main feature of these arms is not just to give people more than two arms, but to be able to remove and attach them to share with other people via the sockets on the back," Inami told Reuters.

He added in the future his team hope to add different attachments like wings or a drone.

The prototype arms are currently controlled by a smaller version of the arms used by other operators.

Inami hopes that one day the device will be used to help with search and rescue missions and open up new art forms.

