Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

39 mins ago
Suleman Dawood left and Shahzada Dawood right.

Suleman Dawood left and Shahzada Dawood right. (Source: Dawood family)

Suleman Dawood, 19, took his Rubik's Cube on the Titan submersible because he wanted to break a world record.

"He said, 'I'm going to solve the Rubik's Cube 3700 metres below sea at the Titanic'," Suleman's mother told the BBC.

The teen's father Shahzada Dawood was going to film the Guinness World Record attempt, Christine Dawood added.

She said Suleman carried a Rubik's Cube everywhere and could solve the puzzle in just 12 seconds.

"I miss them," she told the broadcaster. "I really, really miss them."

The father and son died along with three other people when the sub imploded on its journey.

Suleman's aunt has previously said that the teen was "terrified" to go on the trip, but Christine said he "really wanted to go".

"I was really happy for them because both of them, they really wanted to do that for a very long time," she said.

"I think I lost hope when we passed the 96 hours mark."

Christine and her daughter Alina, 17, plan on learning to finish the Rubik's Cube in Suleman's honour.

