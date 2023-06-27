She Is Not Your Rehab founders launch wellbeing app for men

The founders of anti-violence campaign She Is Not Your Rehab have launched an app to help heal men in need.

The free "30-day healing programme", called innerBoy, is particularly aimed at Māori and Pasifika who suffer as a result of inter-generational trauma or childhood abuse.

Users get a month of guided work with Matt Brown, who began his advocacy work through conversations at his Christchurch barbershop.

Brown told Breakfast this morning: "innerBoy is the subconscious version of all of us, he resides in all of us.

"It's our past experiences and so teaching him, re-parenting him, new ways so we can live the best version of ourselves."

He said users are meant to work for 30 minutes a day, for 30 days. The app has been three years in the making.

"It's a journey, every day," he said. "We wanted to make bite-sized chunks of therapy.

"We're not here to replace therapy but it's a therapeutic tool.

"Tackling subjects like anger, forgiveness, healing, all that hard stuff."

Brown said that shame, pain and trauma don't discriminate.

Most of the research behind the app was done through conversations with men in the barbershop, he added.

"When you create a space for men, men actually do want to do the work to be the best fathers, the best husbands," Brown said.

"I don't believe people wake up wanting to be angry and wanting to terrorise their children and their partners."