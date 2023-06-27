New Zealand
1News

Rotorua students turn berries into solar cells in experiment

38 mins ago

A group of students from Rotorua have transformed native berries into energy-conducting solar cells in a novel superconductivity experiment.

The students from Rotorua Primary School, who call themselves Eco Warriors, used berries, fruit leaves and grass from their ngahere (forest) to create a sustainable alternative to traditional solar cell materials.

The experiment was part of a partnership with the Dodd-Walls Centre and researchers from Victoria University.

Scientists flew up to teach the students how to grind up the berries into juice and then to wedge the juice between two bits of glass that are treated so they're conductive.

The berry juice then absorbs sunlight and gives off electrons, which then give off electricity.

The students used the turutu berry, a bright blue blueberry that grows just down the road in Whakarewarewa. The berry is not edible by humans and may be poisonous if eaten in large amounts, but it is attractive to birds.

Calum Gordon, a scientist from Victoria University, said he was impressed by the students' curiosity and enthusiasm.

"I think really the main thing is showing that science isn't a bogeyman. Anyone can kind of do it, and it's really great that we can teach these intermediate students some quite complicated scientific ideas."

The Eco Warriors said they learned a lot from the experiment and had big dreams for their future. Hikaia, one of the students, said he wanted to be a technician or a high school teacher, while Maia said she wanted to become a doctor or an astronomer.

One local leader, anthropologist Hine Hirewini, hopes its use will now inspire young minds.

"I say awesome because I find with Māori, we don't have enough scientists, and if we can push our rangatahi towards this sort of thing, I'm pretty sure there'll be better for it."

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyEducationScience

SHARE ME

More Stories

Second person arrested over murder of Rotorua mum-of-three

Second person arrested over murder of Rotorua mum-of-three

"The arrest brings significant relief to Korrey's family, who have struggled to deal with her death since September last year," police say.

8:40pm

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire in Ōpōtiki

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire in Ōpōtiki

There have been no reports of injuries.

Sat, Jun 24

Govt 'doing nothing' for school students supporting families

Govt 'doing nothing' for school students supporting families

Sat, Jun 24

Auckland Grammar won't let students buy single tickets to school ball

Auckland Grammar won't let students buy single tickets to school ball

Fri, Jun 23

Ōpōtiki College relocates to marae due to black mould exposure

Ōpōtiki College relocates to marae due to black mould exposure

Thu, Jun 22

2:07

Begging ban on the cards in Rotorua after public concern

Begging ban on the cards in Rotorua after public concern

Thu, Jun 22

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison

Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison

38 mins ago

Rotorua students turn berries into solar cells in experiment

3:56

Rotorua students turn berries into solar cells in experiment

58 mins ago

Daily pill may work as well as Ozempic shots to treat obesity

Daily pill may work as well as Ozempic shots to treat obesity

5:02am

Wairarapa's 'kitchen fairies' support those who need it most

3:58

Wairarapa's 'kitchen fairies' support those who need it most

9:49pm

Ryan Reynolds expands sporting capital with F1 investment

Ryan Reynolds expands sporting capital with F1 investment

9:30pm

Michael Bublé swayed by Hilary Barry's singing

4:51

Michael Bublé swayed by Hilary Barry's singing
1
2
3
4
5
6