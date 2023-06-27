Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Pink stunned after fan chucks mum's ashes on stage

42 mins ago
P!NK performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on June 25, 2023 in London.

P!NK performs at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on June 25, 2023 in London. (Source: Getty)

Pink was left stunned when a fan threw her mum’s ashes on stage in a pouch.

The Never Gonna Not Dance Again singer, 42, also received a number of other gifts from her loyal fans at her two American Express Presents BST Hyde Park shows in London over the weekend, including teddy bears, flowers and artwork.

But she was left startled when she was handed the pouch of cremated remains and asked the member of the audience to clarify that it was their mum’s remains – before saying: “I don’t know how to feel about that.”

After walking back up to the stage from the central walkway, Pink added: “I have to say that was a first.”

The singer also helped a fan get engaged amidst performing a piano cover of Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love after checking if someone had “passed out or proposed”.

Pink turned couples' therapist throughout her set as she reflected on her experience with her husband Carey Hart, with whom she wrote the song Please Forgive Me about they were on the brink of divorce.

The singer – who tied the knot with the 47-year-old former motocross competitor in 2006 – said the key to a lasting marriage is learning the art of an “authentic apology” and also joked about who out of her spouse and herself deserved a medal.

Pink's BST set saw her joined by their 12-year-old daughter Willow Sage for the uplifting anthem, Cover Me In Sunshine.

The Grammy-winner, who also has six-year-old Jameson with Carey, stormed through her high-octane setlist with multiple outfit changes including dazzling leotards and glittering platform boots, a pair of which she gave to a fan.

Highlights included a closer of So What with Pink zipping across the crowd and landing on a platform before heading up into the sky past Gwen Stefani, 53, who opened for her long-time pal with an epic set featuring giant inflatable balloons during Noughties classic Hollaback Girl and moving cupcakes.

Gwen asked the crowd during her set whether she should have a gin or tequila to watch Pink’s show.

BST Hyde Park will continue with sets from Take That, BLACKPINK and Guns N’ Roses, Bruce Springsteen, Lana Del Rey, and Billy Joel.

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

