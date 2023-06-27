Politics
Govt says beneficiary incomes up, advocates say more to do

12:35pm

Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni says incomes have grown "significantly" for Kiwis on benefits.

A report released today by the Ministry of Social Development shows total income for those on a Main Benefit is 48% higher than at the end of 2017 after adjusting for inflation after housing costs.

"The Government’s focus continues to be on the cost of living and easing the pressure on families. This report underlines that our approach is working and shows that we’ve made huge improvements in lifting incomes for low-income people and whānau across Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Since coming into Government, we’ve continued to take tangible steps towards making our welfare system fairer so that people and families on benefits don’t fall further and further behind."

Sepuloni told Breakfast this morning the Government has made "significant traction" in supporting whānau.

She says while it's still very tough for a lot of Kiwis at the moment, the country is in a good position to face the tough economic times ahead.

The minister said much of the funding announced in Budget 2023 will provide some reprieve for Kiwis on July 1.

"Whether it be getting rid of the co-payment for prescriptions, whether it be the free or reduced public transport costs, or whether it be the significant investment into early childhood education."

"All of that makes a difference to freeing up some of the income that people have and assists them with the other costs like the costs of groceries and food."

Asked if enough is being done to help the country's most vulnerable, Sepuloni said she won't deny people are doing it tough but says New Zealand is doing well compared to some countries.

"We remain committed to initiatives that help reduce the cost for households, things like food in schools, period products in schools, all of those things continue under us as a Government."

However, Auckland Action Against Poverty spokesperson Agnes Magele told 1News: "Families deserve Liveable Incomes and free Community Services to ensure they can live full and well lives.

"This should be the absolute minimum of our Government and anything else is continued politicking at the expense of the well-being of our communities.”

