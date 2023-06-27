Politics
1News

Christopher Luxon election signs in Far North not legal

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
10 mins ago

The National Party will be ordered to take down a Christopher Luxon hoarding in Kerikeri after a former New Zealand First MP accused Luxon of breaking the law with it.

It comes as the National Party launched one of its law and order election policies on Sunday.

The same day, former Cabinet Minister Shane Jones posted a video to social media app TikTok, standing by a National Party hoarding in the Far North.

The hoarding advertised a National Party public meeting, scheduled for June 29.

"Christopher. Don't come to Kerikeri and break the law," Jones said in the video.

"The law in the local government bylaws of our area - these signs are illegal.

Shane Jones on TikTok.

Shane Jones on TikTok. (Source: Supplied)

"There's no privileged law for the National Party. All political parties are prohibited from having these signs. If it's good enough for New Zealand First and Matua Shane Jones to take his signs down, you should do the same.

"Don't spout law and order in Wellington but break the law in Northland. Hypocrisy. Get rid of the sign now."

Today, Far North District Council compliance manager Rochelle Deane confirmed the council considered the sign an election sign, which could not "legally be erected more than nine weeks out from election day".

"The council will ask election candidates or their agents to remove signs. The council has asked Shane Jones, (former National MP, now DemocracyNZ candidate) Matt King and Grant McCallum (for Chris Luxon) to remove signs."

Luxon said the bylaws were different in each district and he and National would make sure to follow the rules.

"No disrespect, I don't take any lectures from Shane Jones."

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

Beneficiary incomes up nearly 50% since 2017 - Carmel Sepuloni

Beneficiary incomes up nearly 50% since 2017 - Carmel Sepuloni

The Minister for Social Development and Employment says the Government remains committed to initiatives that help reduce costs for households.

45 mins ago

University bail out: $128m 'temporary boost' announced

University bail out: $128m 'temporary boost' announced

Jan Tinetti said the Government had heard the concerns of the sector.

50 mins ago

Full video: Robertson, Tinetti to speak about university funding

Full video: Robertson, Tinetti to speak about university funding

51 mins ago

Labour reveals candidate to battle Whaitiri in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti

Labour reveals candidate to battle Whaitiri in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti

11:06am

Chris Hipkins preparing for 'diplomatic' Xi meeting

Chris Hipkins preparing for 'diplomatic' Xi meeting

9:22am

Suspended Oranga Tamariki staff still paid years after facility closed

Suspended Oranga Tamariki staff still paid years after facility closed

6:48am

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Poll: 'If the Greens can’t get it together, the left will be in opposition'

Thu, May 25

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

SH1 north of Auckland back open after slip

SH1 north of Auckland back open after slip

10 mins ago

Christopher Luxon election signs in Far North not legal

0:35

Christopher Luxon election signs in Far North not legal

32 mins ago

Opinion: Get used to it - ref abuse is now our sad sporting reality

Opinion: Get used to it - ref abuse is now our sad sporting reality

32 mins ago

St Lukes road rage shooting: Accused granted bail

St Lukes road rage shooting: Accused granted bail

40 mins ago

Pink stunned after fan chucks mum's ashes on stage

Pink stunned after fan chucks mum's ashes on stage

45 mins ago

Beneficiary incomes up nearly 50% since 2017 - Carmel Sepuloni

Beneficiary incomes up nearly 50% since 2017 - Carmel Sepuloni
1
2
3
4
5
6