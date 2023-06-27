Christopher Luxon election signs in Far North not legal

The National Party will be ordered to take down a Christopher Luxon hoarding in Kerikeri after a former New Zealand First MP accused Luxon of breaking the law with it.

It comes as the National Party launched one of its law and order election policies on Sunday.

The same day, former Cabinet Minister Shane Jones posted a video to social media app TikTok, standing by a National Party hoarding in the Far North.

The hoarding advertised a National Party public meeting, scheduled for June 29.

"Christopher. Don't come to Kerikeri and break the law," Jones said in the video.

"The law in the local government bylaws of our area - these signs are illegal.

Shane Jones on TikTok. (Source: Supplied)

"There's no privileged law for the National Party. All political parties are prohibited from having these signs. If it's good enough for New Zealand First and Matua Shane Jones to take his signs down, you should do the same.

"Don't spout law and order in Wellington but break the law in Northland. Hypocrisy. Get rid of the sign now."

Today, Far North District Council compliance manager Rochelle Deane confirmed the council considered the sign an election sign, which could not "legally be erected more than nine weeks out from election day".

"The council will ask election candidates or their agents to remove signs. The council has asked Shane Jones, (former National MP, now DemocracyNZ candidate) Matt King and Grant McCallum (for Chris Luxon) to remove signs."

Luxon said the bylaws were different in each district and he and National would make sure to follow the rules.

"No disrespect, I don't take any lectures from Shane Jones."