Auckland's nine new speed cameras nearly ready to go

By Shontelle Matano, Digital Reporter
40 mins ago

Waka Kotahi's nine new speed safety cameras on high-risk roads across Auckland are closer to being operational.

The cameras are being installed in Franklin, Pukekohe East, Tupaki, Waiuku, Dairy Flat, Ardmore, Karaka and Kingseat.

They'll be using NK-7 cameras which measures the speed of vehicles and identifies which lane they're travelling in. Drivers travelling over the speed limit could face an infringement.

The cameras are in the final stages of preparation before they'll begin operating in the next two to six weeks.

Waka Kotahi's general manager of regulatory transformation Tara MacMillan said the locations are based on evidence of where crashes occur most often as a result of speeding.

"At these nine new sites we've seen vehicles travelling between 30-60% over the 80km/h speed limit, and at these kinds of speeds there's a higher risk of crashes resulting in deaths or serious injuries," MacMillan said.

"We just want to see the public travelling at or below the speed limit in order for them and others to get home safely."

Speed surveys were conducted at each site before construction began to confirm that speeding was an issue at the specific locations.

The safety camera expansion is in partnership with Auckland Transport and Police. However, they will be operated by the police until the full camera operation is transferred to Waka Kotahi mid next year.

MacMillan acknowledges that everyone makes mistakes and that unexpected things can happen on our roads, but prevention is important.

"The worst part of my job is getting a notification every time someone is killed on our roads.

"We want the behaviour to change. We don't want to issue infringements but we will do if we're not seeing what we need to get everyone home safely," MacMillan said.

More will be installed in November and through to 2024.

The new cameras will be found at:

  • 95a Ostrich Road in Franklin
  • 155 Mill Road in Pukekohe East
  • 121 Waitakere Road in Taupaki
  • 1456 Waiuku Road in Waiuku
  • 197-227 Glenbrook-Waiuku Road in Waiuku
  • 1680 Dairy Flat Highway in Dairy Flat
  • 825 Papakura-Clevedon Road in Ardmore
  • 582 Linwood Road in Karaka
  • 49 McKenzie Road in Kingseat
