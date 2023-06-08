Revealed: The location of Auckland's nine new speed cameras

Waka Kotahi have revealed the locations of a new batch of road safety cameras to be installed in Auckland over the coming weeks.

There will be nine new cameras across the region, the first phase of a planned roll-out under the Road to Zero safety strategy.

Waka Kotahi director Steve Mutton said the move will help keep communities safe, particularly on high-risk roads.

"Our bodies are vulnerable and can only withstand so much impact," he said.

"We know that a small change in speed can make a big difference to the outcome of a crash, and it's what will most likely determine whether anyone is killed, injured or walks away unharmed from that crash.

"The cameras will be installed over the next few weeks, with more expected later this year."

The new cameras will be found at:

95a Ostrich Road in Franklin

155 Mill Road in Pukekohe East

121 Waitakere Road in Taupaki

1456 Waiuku Road in Waiuku

197-227 Glenbrook-Waiuku Road in Waiuku

1680 Dairy Flat Highway in Dairy Flat

825 Papakura-Clevedon Road in Ardmore

582 Linwood Road in Karaka

49 McKenzie Road in Kingseat

There will also be a new camera installed at 5744 State Highway 1 in Northland's Kawakawa.

Auckland Transport's Stacey van der Putten said the agency was "pleased" to work with Waka Kotahi and police on the move.

"Along with safer speed limits, [this initiative] help keep everyone safe on our roads," she said.

All 10 locations have a 80km/h posted speed limit.