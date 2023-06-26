Texas airport worker dies after being sucked into jet engine

A worker at San Antonio International Airport has died after being sucked into a plane's engine.

The incident took place at the Texas airport on Saturday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said.

It involved a Delta Air Lines plane that was taxiing after landing from Los Angeles.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation," the airport said.

Delta said it was "heartbroken".

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

The employee of the worker also gave a statement, stating the death was unrelated to its safety procedures.

"Unifi Aviation is deeply saddened by the loss of our employee at San Antonio International Airport during a tragic incident in the late hours of Friday, June 23, 2023.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time.

"From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies.

"Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information. While police and other officials continue to investigate this incident, we defer to them on providing further details."