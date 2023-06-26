Russia loses court challenge over proposed Australian embassy

The Russian government has lost a High Court bid to hold onto a proposed embassy site in Canberra, as it pushes back on new legislation that'd see its lease terminated.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had announced he was ending Russia’s lease on the construction site at Yarralumla, which is 500 metres away from Parliament House.

Images taken last week show what appeared to be a Russian diplomat squatting on the property.

This morning on the Today show Albanese said he was confident of the government’s legal position.

"Russia will never, ever, build its embassy on that site,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are very confident of our position; we expected Russia to react badly.”

Over the weekend, pro-Russia protesters gathered outside the prime minister's residence in Sydney, demonstrating against his embassy decision.

The case was heard today at the High Court in Canberra before Justice Jagot, with lawyers arguing Russia should temporarily hold onto the land while the case progresses through the High Court.

However, lawyers for Russia failed to secure an injunction today, meaning the land can now be repossessed, and the supposed diplomat removed.

The rest of the case will be heard at a later date.