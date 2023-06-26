World
1News

Russia loses court challenge over proposed Australian embassy

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
9 mins ago
A fence surrounds a seemingly unoccupied building on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy near the Australian Parliament in Canberra.

A fence surrounds a seemingly unoccupied building on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy near the Australian Parliament in Canberra. (Source: Associated Press)

The Russian government has lost a High Court bid to hold onto a proposed embassy site in Canberra, as it pushes back on new legislation that'd see its lease terminated.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had announced he was ending Russia’s lease on the construction site at Yarralumla, which is 500 metres away from Parliament House.

Images taken last week show what appeared to be a Russian diplomat squatting on the property.

This morning on the Today show Albanese said he was confident of the government’s legal position.

"Russia will never, ever, build its embassy on that site,” he said.

“We are very confident of our position; we expected Russia to react badly.”

Over the weekend, pro-Russia protesters gathered outside the prime minister's residence in Sydney, demonstrating against his embassy decision.

The case was heard today at the High Court in Canberra before Justice Jagot, with lawyers arguing Russia should temporarily hold onto the land while the case progresses through the High Court.

However, lawyers for Russia failed to secure an injunction today, meaning the land can now be repossessed, and the supposed diplomat removed.

The rest of the case will be heard at a later date.

WorldAustraliaRussia invades Ukraine

SHARE ME

More Stories

Russian mercenaries' revolt undermines Putin

Russian mercenaries' revolt undermines Putin

For the first time in his more than 20-year rule, Putin’s power appeared to hang in the balance over the weekend.

9:00am

Russian rebel's exile ends revolt, leaves questions about Putin's power

Russian rebel's exile ends revolt, leaves questions about Putin's power

Yevgeny Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution, and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry.

8:27am

3:04

Queensland plans to ban five dangerous dog breeds

Queensland plans to ban five dangerous dog breeds

5:00am

Wagner chief says he ordered mercenaries to halt march on Moscow

Wagner chief says he ordered mercenaries to halt march on Moscow

Sun, Jun 25

Wagner chief calling for rebellion says he and troops back in Russia

Wagner chief calling for rebellion says he and troops back in Russia

Sat, Jun 24

Who is mercenary boss Prigozhin, subject of Russian coup probe?

Who is mercenary boss Prigozhin, subject of Russian coup probe?

Sat, Jun 24

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Russia loses court challenge over proposed Australian embassy

Russia loses court challenge over proposed Australian embassy

23 mins ago

Company throwing recycling in with rubbish looks overseas for workers

Company throwing recycling in with rubbish looks overseas for workers

33 mins ago

PwC Australia gets new CEO amid tax leak scandal

PwC Australia gets new CEO amid tax leak scandal

38 mins ago

Reece Walsh referred to NRL judiciary after foul rant

Reece Walsh referred to NRL judiciary after foul rant

40 mins ago

Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

12:21pm

Zuru bath toy recalled after toddlers left with lacerations

Zuru bath toy recalled after toddlers left with lacerations
1
2
3
4
5
6