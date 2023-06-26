Entertainment
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal sex of baby

18 mins ago
The famous couple are expecting their first child together later this year.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting a baby boy.

The couple revealed last week that the Poosh founder - who already has Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, with former partner Scott Disick - is pregnant, and now the pair have shared the moment they staged a gender reveal for family and friends on their social media accounts.

In the Instagram clip, Kourtney sat on the Blink-182 drummer's lap as he sat behind his kit.

Travis - who has Landon, 19, and 17-year-old Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also stepdad to her 24-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya - could be seen saying to Kourtney: "Tell when you’re ready. Is our pyro guy ready?”

Kourtney smiled: “I don’t know what’s happening."

The 47-year-old musician then gave a drumroll and as he slammed the cymbals while he and his wife shared a kiss, blue confetti rained down on them and a mass of blue streamers floated down.

Guests could be heard shouting: "I knew it!"

Kourtney Kardashian holds up a sign at a Blink182 concert telling Travis Barker she's pregnant.

The couple - who both wore white for the gender reveal - announced Kourtney's pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles last week.

In a callback to a moment from Travis' band's All the Small Things music video, the 44-year-old reality star jumped up and down as she clutched a sign which read: "Travis I'm pregnant."

After seeing his wife's message, the drummer jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss.

It was later claimed the couple see the pregnancy as a "complete miracle".

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle.

"They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

