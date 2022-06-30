Travis Barker hospitalised with pancreatitis - report

Source: 1News

Travis Barker was rushed to hospital on Wednesday as he was suffering from pancreatitis, TMZ reports.

(Source: Getty)

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side after he messaged fans: “God save me.”

He had been sent there from West Hills Hospital and Medical Centre, before being admitted to Cedars-Sinai.

TMZ reports, based off multiple sources connected to the family, that Barker's health issues resulted from pancreatitis being triggered by a colonoscopy.

