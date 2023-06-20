Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian 'overwhelmed with gratitude'

30 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian feels "overwhelmed with gratitude" to be expecting a baby with her husband Travis Barker.

The Kardashians star, 44, revealed this week she is expecting her fourth child - her first with Blink-182 rocker Travis - after a long and painful IVF journey and she's now shared pictures of her baby bump after announcing her big news at her husband's concert in Los Angeles on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, she added a snap which showed the musician placing his drumsticks on her baby bump and wrote: "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan."

Travis replied in the comments: "God is great."

Kourtney shared the news with the world at Travis' Blink-182 concert by holding up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant" - a reference to the band's 1999 music video for All The Small Things which showed a fan holding up a similar sign.

Kourtney Kardashian holds up a sign at a Blink182 concert telling Travis Barker she's pregnant.

Kourtney Kardashian holds up a sign at a Blink182 concert telling Travis Barker she's pregnant.

After seeing his wife's message, Travis, 47, jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss. They later shared some video footage of the moment in a joint Instagram post.

Kourtney already has children Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 39. And, Travis has two children — Landon, 29, and Alabama, 17 — with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48.

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight the couple are thrilled with the baby news.

The insider said: "Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle. They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

The source went on to add that Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner and the rest of The Kardashians stars are "elated" by the news.

