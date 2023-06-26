Entertainment
Associated Press

Human remains found in mountain area where actor disappeared

10:46am
Julian Sands.

Julian Sands. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Hikers found human remains yesterday in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said.

The body discovered around 10am (local time) in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner's office for identification next week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles. The region was pounded by severe storms during winter.

On Friday, his family released its first statement since Sands' disappearance.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the statement said.

Sands, a 65-year-old British-born actor best known for his role in the 1985 film A Room With a View, is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.

A June 17 search for Sands, the eighth organised search since his disappearance, was unsuccessful, authorities said.

EntertainmentNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal sex of baby

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal sex of baby

The famous couple are expecting their first child together later this year.

10:31am

Fentanyl ruled as cause of death for actor Adam Rich

Fentanyl ruled as cause of death for actor Adam Rich

Rich, a child star known from the 70's TV comedy-drama Eight is Enough, died in January in what has been ruled an accident.

9:15pm

'Absolutely dead serious' - UFC boss on Zuckerberg/Musk fight

'Absolutely dead serious' - UFC boss on Zuckerberg/Musk fight

Fri, Jun 23

2:07

Man invades Pierce Brosnan's home after using neighbour's yard as toilet

Man invades Pierce Brosnan's home after using neighbour's yard as toilet

Thu, Jun 22

Kesha 'nearly died in January' after freezing her eggs

Kesha 'nearly died in January' after freezing her eggs

Wed, Jun 21

Watch: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win

Watch: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win

Wed, Jun 21

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Possibility more human remains found in Pike River mine

Possibility more human remains found in Pike River mine

Fri, May 12

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Russia loses court challenge over proposed Australian embassy

Russia loses court challenge over proposed Australian embassy

21 mins ago

Company throwing recycling in with rubbish looks overseas for workers

Company throwing recycling in with rubbish looks overseas for workers

31 mins ago

PwC Australia gets new CEO amid tax leak scandal

PwC Australia gets new CEO amid tax leak scandal

37 mins ago

Reece Walsh referred to NRL judiciary after foul rant

Reece Walsh referred to NRL judiciary after foul rant

38 mins ago

Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

12:21pm

Zuru bath toy recalled after toddlers left with lacerations

Zuru bath toy recalled after toddlers left with lacerations
1
2
3
4
5
6