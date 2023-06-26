New Zealand
1News

Good Sorts: Nelson tracker helps bring fur babies back to families

58 mins ago

Don Schwass runs a busy fish and chip shop, but will drop the batter at a moment's notice if it means helping out man's best friend.

He's been an animal tracker since age 16, and can see all sorts of hidden clues among mother nature that can help him find missing dogs.

1News joined Don on his search for Ace, a three-year-old Border Collie that survived a car crash near the beginning of June, but ran off in a panic.

From following "natural corridors" down beaten tracks to spotting stones kicked up from the ground, there's endless leads that the average set of eyes wouldn't look twice at.

"It’s mother nature’s game camera really," he said.

"Bit like a game of chess and hide and seek all in one."

Patience is the name of the game, and after 11 days of seeking him out - with some help from his son Adam's drone - Ace is spotted, and Don gradually gained his trust.

He was swiftly reunited with owner Hailey Palmer, their emotional reunion caught on film and generating thousands of happy tears online.

Don shares his success stories to his dog tracking Facebook page, everything he does all being for the art of tracking, and his love of reuniting fur babies with whānau.

"Reuniting is just amazing. It’s pretty much one of the main reasons I do it," he said.

"It’s a great feeling that you’ve helped make a difference."

Watch the full story of Ace's rescue in the video above.

