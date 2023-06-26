New Zealand
Auckland boatshed 'day bach' sells for over $2 million

2:20pm
The boatshed looks out at Auckland's waterfront.

The boatshed looks out at Auckland's waterfront. (Source: Supplied)

A boat shed in Auckland's Ōrākei, with no bedrooms or bathrooms, has been sold for over $2 million at auction.

The shed, nestled on the city's waterfront, was being advertised as a "day bach" where those who could afford the steep price can "retreat to relax and reset".

Today, realtor Paul Sissons revealed to 1News that the shed sold for $2,000,050 - a "record price".

The boatshed has been touted as a 'day batch' perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

The boatshed has been touted as a 'day batch' perfect for relaxing and entertaining. (Source: Supplied)

The auction was opened at $800,000, with four bidders battling it out to gain access to the spot.

Sissons said new owners are Ōraki residents who will be using the boat shed as a base for their boating activities.

They won't be able to legally live there and will need a maritime licence to occupy the shed. They also would have had to buy it outright, as it's not technically classed as a 'home'.

Real estate agent Paul Sissons has described the waterfront spot as "a day batch".

Real estate agent Paul Sissons has described the waterfront spot as "a day batch". (Source: Supplied)

Their new day bach is part of a group of heritage-protected boatsheds that were originally built in the 1930s.

Sissons told 1News that the listing is a piece of Auckland's maritime history.

In August last year, one sold for $1.35 million. Two years ago, another sold for just over $1 million.

The previous owners are "delighted" to have made the sale, Sissions said.

