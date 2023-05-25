'Day bach' - Auckland boatshed tipped to sell for over $1m

A boatshed in Auckland's Ōrākei, with no bedrooms or bathrooms, is expected to sell for over $1 million.

No one can legally live there and buyers will have to purchase a maritime licence to occupy.

Real estate agent Paul Sissons described the waterfront spot as "a day bach".

The boatshed is going to auction next month.

Sissons told 1News the listing is a piece of Auckland's maritime history.

On the property's listing, it is describe as "a truly inspirational place to paint or write, a peaceful retreat to relax and reset, or dream party and entertaining spot."

It is set to go to auction next month.

The buyer will need to pay outright as loans can't be taken out to pay for it as it is not technically classed as a 'home'.

The heritage-protected boatsheds were originally built in the 1930s.

In August last year, one sold for $1.35 million. Two years ago, another sold for just over $1 million.