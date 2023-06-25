Florida horse stuck in pool hoisted to safety with with crane

A night-mare situation nearly unfolded in a Florida backyard after a horse fell into a swimming pool.

The Pasco County steed had been spooked by another horse, causing it to leap into the water and prompting 911 calls from neighbouring witnesses this week.

Local firefighters saddled up and arrived at the scene with its "large animal rescue equipment," Pasco Country Fire Rescue sharing a video of the rescue on Facebook.

"After hopping into the pool, firefighters secured a hoisting harness to the horse and carefully lifted the horse from the water," the department wrote in its post.

"We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition! Thank you to everyone who responded and worked vigilantly to save a life!"

With over 15,000 reactions on the Facebook post, the rescued steed has since garnered a small cult following.

"Horse must have been petrified! Good firefighters!" one commenter wrote.

"It looks like a Haflinger, they like to get into mischief!" another laughed.