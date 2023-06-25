World
1News

Florida horse stuck in pool hoisted to safety with with crane

18 mins ago

A night-mare situation nearly unfolded in a Florida backyard after a horse fell into a swimming pool.

The Pasco County steed had been spooked by another horse, causing it to leap into the water and prompting 911 calls from neighbouring witnesses this week.

Local firefighters saddled up and arrived at the scene with its "large animal rescue equipment," Pasco Country Fire Rescue sharing a video of the rescue on Facebook.

"After hopping into the pool, firefighters secured a hoisting harness to the horse and carefully lifted the horse from the water," the department wrote in its post.

"We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition! Thank you to everyone who responded and worked vigilantly to save a life!"

With over 15,000 reactions on the Facebook post, the rescued steed has since garnered a small cult following.

"Horse must have been petrified! Good firefighters!" one commenter wrote.

"It looks like a Haflinger, they like to get into mischief!" another laughed.

WorldAnimalsNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Canada is investigating why the Titanic-bound submersible imploded

Canada is investigating why the Titanic-bound submersible imploded

The development comes as authorities from the US, and Canada began the process of probing the cause of the underwater implosion.

11:05am

0:59

Bridge over Montana river collapses, sending train into waters

Bridge over Montana river collapses, sending train into waters

The train cars were carrying asphalt and sulfur, and a reporter said yellow liquid was floating downstream.

9:18am

Report on Covid origins rejects some points of lab leak theory

Report on Covid origins rejects some points of lab leak theory

9:00am

What Titanic sub and Greek migrant shipwreck say about reaction to tragedy

What Titanic sub and Greek migrant shipwreck say about reaction to tragedy

8:10am

What happened inside Titan sub during catastrophic implosion

What happened inside Titan sub during catastrophic implosion

Sat, Jun 24

2:16

How much did the search for the missing Titan sub cost?

How much did the search for the missing Titan sub cost?

Sat, Jun 24

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

8:13pm

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Health is wealth: Ngāi Tahu chief exec explains its philosophy

10:16

Health is wealth: Ngāi Tahu chief exec explains its philosophy

18 mins ago

Florida horse stuck in pool hoisted to safety with with crane

0:59

Florida horse stuck in pool hoisted to safety with with crane

27 mins ago

Donation-based shuttle takes Ōamaru patients to Dunedin Hospital

Donation-based shuttle takes Ōamaru patients to Dunedin Hospital

1:31pm

Te Tai Hauāuru: A three-way race for the Māori seat

7:13

Te Tai Hauāuru: A three-way race for the Māori seat

1:01pm

Dead body found on road in rural Wairarapa - police

Dead body found on road in rural Wairarapa - police

12:48pm

'I thought, bravo' - Why Robertson prepared for defeat at end of final

1:17

'I thought, bravo' - Why Robertson prepared for defeat at end of final
1
2
3
4
5
6