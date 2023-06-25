New Zealand
Concerns for Palmerston North woman missing since Thursday

10:35am
Paula Justine Harris.

Paula Justine Harris. (Source: Supplied)

There are concerns for the welfare of a woman who went missing in Palmerston North on Thursday night.

Paula Justine Harris, 49, was last seen at around 9.30pm on Thursday, 22 June.

Her vehicle was later located in the suburb of Awapuni, with police currently conducting enquiries in the area.

"There are concerns for her welfare," a police spokesperson said.

They are now appealing for sightings of Harris and are asking the public to call 105 if anyone has information on where she might be.

