World
Associated Press

What happened inside Titan sub during catastrophic implosion

1:41pm
This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible.

This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. (Source: Associated Press)

The Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion that likely killed its pilot and four passengers instantly amid the intense water pressure in the deep North Atlantic, experts said.

Maritime researchers called an implosion the worst possible outcome of all the scenarios envisioned during the desperate round-the-clock search to find the missing vessel.

The craft went missing Sunday and probably imploded that same day, according to an “anomaly” detected by a US Navy acoustics system, but the international search effort continued because authorities did not consider the information to be definitive.

The Coast Guard announced the deaths from a “catastrophic implosion” on Thursday. Crews are still looking for evidence of what occurred near the Titanic shipwreck, 3,800 meters below the surface.

Experts had cautioned that under intense pressure at extreme depths, the Titan’s hull could implode, which would result in instant death for anyone aboard the vessel.

“I don’t think people can appreciate the amazing energy involved in the destructive process of an implosion,” Bob Ballard, a member of the team that found the Titanic wreck in 1985, told ABC News. "It just takes out and literally shreds everything.”

While OceanGate Expeditions, which owned and operated the craft, touted the Titan's roomier cylinder-shaped cabin made of a carbon-fibre, industry experts say it was a departure from the sphere-shaped cabins made of titanium used by most submersibles.

A sphere is a “perfect shape” because the water pressure is exerted equally on all areas, said Chris Roman, a professor at the University of Rhode Island’s Graduate School of Oceanography.

At 6.7-meter long and 10,432 kilograms, Titan’s larger internal volume — while still cramped with a maximum of five seated people — meant it was subjected to more external pressure.

The water pressure at 3,800 meters below the surface at the site of the Titanic wreck is roughly 400 atmospheres or 6,000 pounds per square inch.

Arun Bansil, a Northeastern University physics professor, likened that “humongous” pressure to the force of "a whale biting on somebody.”

Though the Titan had a composite hull with inbuilt sensors that could withstand high pressures near the sea floor, any defect could result in a “near-instantaneous implosion” in less than 40 milliseconds, said associate professor Eric Fusil, director of the Shipbuilding Hub at the University of Adelaide in Australia.

“The passengers probably would have had no idea what happened,” Bansil said.

The Titan had made more than two dozen deep-sea dives, which put repeated stress on the hull, said Jasper Graham-Jones, an associate professor of mechanical and marine engineering at the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom.

That stress could potentially cause delamination, a horizontal splitting of the carbon-fibre hull, he said

Neither the Coast Guard nor OceanGate Expeditions have provided details on the implosion.

A similar disaster occurred in 1963 when the USS Thresher, a nuclear-powered submarine, likely imploded when it exceeded "test depth” after a series of other failures. Killed were 129 sailors and civilians on a routine test dive off Cape Cod.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

How much did the search for the missing Titan sub cost?

How much did the search for the missing Titan sub cost?

The massive international effort by aircraft, surface ships and deep-sea robots began Sunday when the Titan was reported missing.

9:35am

Did initial delays in communication hamper tourist sub search?

Did initial delays in communication hamper tourist sub search?

It took eight hours for the submersible to be reported missing after it lost communication with the surface.

Fri, Jun 23

US man gets 45 years for murder, rape of 80-year-old invalid

US man gets 45 years for murder, rape of 80-year-old invalid

Fri, Jun 23

Canadian Senate passes bill requiring Google, Meta to pay for news

Canadian Senate passes bill requiring Google, Meta to pay for news

Fri, Jun 23

James Cameron 'struck by similarity of Titanic disaster itself'

James Cameron 'struck by similarity of Titanic disaster itself'

Fri, Jun 23

0:59

Golf ball-sized hail injures Colorado concertgoers, cancels show

Golf ball-sized hail injures Colorado concertgoers, cancels show

Fri, Jun 23

0:24

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

19-year-old Titan sub passenger 'terrified' before trip - aunt

19-year-old Titan sub passenger 'terrified' before trip - aunt

Fri, Jun 23

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Crusaders silence cowbells to win seventh-straight Super title

Crusaders silence cowbells to win seventh-straight Super title

25 mins ago

Crusaders end Robertson's reign with title over ill-disciplined Chiefs

0:30

Crusaders end Robertson's reign with title over ill-disciplined Chiefs

36 mins ago

East Coast suffers more storm damage as access to SH2 hampered

4:12

East Coast suffers more storm damage as access to SH2 hampered

8:13pm

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

7:56pm

Putin addresses nation as Prigozhin calls for armed rebellion

0:26

Putin addresses nation as Prigozhin calls for armed rebellion

7:35pm

Push for 'strong Green vote' in south at campaign launch

Push for 'strong Green vote' in south at campaign launch
1
2
3
4
5
6