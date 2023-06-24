World
Associated Press

Wagner chief calling for rebellion says he and troops back in Russia

43 mins ago
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claims the Russian defence minister had ordered an attack on his private military's field camps in Ukraine.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claims the Russian defence minister had ordered an attack on his private military's field camps in Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The owner of the Wagner private military contractor, who called for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defence minister, confirmed today that he and his troops have reached a key Russian city after crossing the border from Ukraine.

Yeveny Prigozhin posted a video of himself in Rostov-on-Don at the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine.

He claimed that his forces had military facilities in the city under their control, including the air field.

Other videos posted on social media showed military vehicles, including tanks, on the streets outside.

Russia's security services had responded to Prigozhin's declaration of an armed rebellion by calling for his arrest.

In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin took the threat, security was heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don. It was not immediately clear how he was able to enter the southern Russian city or how many troops he had with him.

While the outcome of the confrontation was still unclear, it appeared likely to further hinder Moscow’s war effort as Kyiv’s forces were probing Russian defences in the initial stages of a counteroffensive.

The dispute, especially if Prigozhin were to prevail, also could have repercussions for President Vladimir Putin and his ability to maintain a united front.

The Wagner forces have played a crucial role in Russia’s war in Ukraine, succeeding in taking the city where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place, Bakhmut.

But Prigozhin has increasingly criticized Russia’s military brass, accusing it of incompetence and of starving his troops of weapons and ammunition.

WorldRussia invades Ukraine

SHARE ME

More Stories

African 'peace mission' visits Russia to meet with Putin

African 'peace mission' visits Russia to meet with Putin

Many African nations have long had close ties with Moscow, dating back to the Cold War when the Soviet Union supported their anti-colonial struggles.

Sun, Jun 18

Putin confirms nuclear weapons have been deployed to Belarus

Putin confirms nuclear weapons have been deployed to Belarus

“Extreme means may be used if there is a threat to Russia’s statehood," Putin said.

Sat, Jun 17

Zelensky appeals to African leaders for help on peace mission

Zelensky appeals to African leaders for help on peace mission

Sat, Jun 17

Watch: Russian soldier surrenders to Ukrainian drone

Watch: Russian soldier surrenders to Ukrainian drone

Fri, Jun 16

1:32

Russia sends Navalny associate to prison for 7 1/2 years

Russia sends Navalny associate to prison for 7 1/2 years

Thu, Jun 15

Russia steps up aerial strikes on Ukraine, killing at least 6

Russia steps up aerial strikes on Ukraine, killing at least 6

Thu, Jun 15

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Sat, May 6

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

New Firearms Registry to assist police with tracking guns

2:08

New Firearms Registry to assist police with tracking guns

10 mins ago

LIVE: Super Rugby Pacific Final, Chiefs v Crusaders

LIVE: Super Rugby Pacific Final, Chiefs v Crusaders

17 mins ago

Matiu Ratana's younger brother speaks of grief, anger over his death

2:49

Matiu Ratana's younger brother speaks of grief, anger over his death

43 mins ago

Wagner chief calling for rebellion says he and troops back in Russia

Wagner chief calling for rebellion says he and troops back in Russia

5:13pm

New study breaks down why Pacific patients' are high users of EDs

New study breaks down why Pacific patients' are high users of EDs

4:09pm

Five offenders escape youth justice facility in Christchurch

0:22

Five offenders escape youth justice facility in Christchurch
1
2
3
4
5
6