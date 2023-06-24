Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Prince Harry wanted to interview Vladimir Putin about childhood

12 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Harry wanted to interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about their childhoods for a podcast.

It was revealed last week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's NZ$35 million deal with Spotify had been terminated, with former actress Meghan's Archetypes series the only content they produced for the streaming service, and it has now been reported that Harry came up with various ideas for his own shows, but none came to fruition.

Sources told Bloomberg Harry spoke to "multiple" producers and production houses about his ideas, including one about childhood trauma, which would see the prince interview a string of guests, including the Russian president, the former US leader, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, about their early years and how they shaped them into the adults they are today.

According to the insiders, the prince also suggested a show centred on fatherhood and another which would have looked at different major societal conversations in each episode, and he hoped to invite Pope Francis on the podcast to discuss religion.

After it emerged the duke and duchess had parted ways with Spotify, the company's head of international sports content, Bill Simmons, branded the couple "f****** grifters".

He ranted on his own podcast: “‘The F****** Grifters’ – that’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them.

“I’ve got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea.

“It’s one of my best stories.

“I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation. That’s a podcast we should’ve launched with them.”

In a statement, Spotify and Archewell said they “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together”.

