Golf
1News

Kiwi Hillier leads BMW International after stellar second round

12:35pm
Daniel Hillier looks on during the second round of the BMW International Open.

Daniel Hillier looks on during the second round of the BMW International Open. (Source: Getty)

Kiwi golfer Daniel Hillier has rocketed to the top of the leaderboard at the midway point of the DP World Tour's BMW International in Germany.

A blemish-free second round this morning saw Hillier card a five-under 67 which was enough to see him climb to the top of the pack at nine-under overall.

Hillier's round was highlighted by three consecutive birdies on the seventh, eighth and ninth holes.

The 24-year-old Wellingtonian said the windy conditions in Munich suited him.

"Pretty pleased, obviously," Hillier said. "It was pretty tough conditions out there. Breeze is definitely up and making it tricky. Pretty swirling winds as well.

"I played a really solid front nine. There were a couple of lucky ones coming in and managed to go round bogey-free which was pretty good.

"I think it helps when you come from Wellington, playing in the wind all your life. Then you have to navigate your way around it."

Hillier is chasing a title after earning wins on the European Challenge Tour in each of the last two seasons - the most recent at the 2022 Swiss Challenge helping him earn his DP World Tour status.

But he isn't letting the moment get to him.

"I need to stay patient coming down the stretch," he said. "I was pretty good at KLM, maybe one or two birdies more and I think I bogeyed 16 or 15 and that kind of took me out of it, unfortunately.

"If I'm in that situation again, just make sure I stick to my gameplan, don't try and think too much. And if the results come my way, then I'm really pleased."

Hillier's rise unfortunately comes as fellow Kiwi Lydia Ko continued to fall at the women's PGA Championship in New Jersey.

Ko shot a two-over 73 in the second round to sit at five-over overall which is right on the projected cut line for the LPGA major.

Ko had four birdies marred by six bogeys in her rollercoaster round, leaving her in a tie for 64th and 10 shots behind leader Leona Maguire from Ireland.

Golf

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ko struggles in first round of women's PGA Championship

Ko struggles in first round of women's PGA Championship

Her round included five bogies and two birdies, leaving her in a tie for 61st and eight shots behind leader Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa.

Fri, Jun 23

Kiwi golfer fulfils promise to dad with Special Olympics gold

Kiwi golfer fulfils promise to dad with Special Olympics gold

Mitch Brown held on in a nerve-wracking final round in Berlin this morning to top the podium and was quick to celebrate the moment with his dad and family.

Fri, Jun 23

Lydia Ko frustrated but 'moving in the right direction'

Lydia Ko frustrated but 'moving in the right direction'

Thu, Jun 22

Clark holds nerve to make history at US Open

Clark holds nerve to make history at US Open

Mon, Jun 19

Fox narrowly makes the cut as Fowler leads US Open

Fox narrowly makes the cut as Fowler leads US Open

Sat, Jun 17

Ryan Fox off to strong start at US Open as leaders make history

Ryan Fox off to strong start at US Open as leaders make history

Fri, Jun 16

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

Health Minister said base salaries of nurses the same as Oz – are they?

Health Minister said base salaries of nurses the same as Oz – are they?

Wed, May 10

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

Latest

Popular

32 mins ago

Nicola Willis warns against 'envy' politics in cost-of-living address

Nicola Willis warns against 'envy' politics in cost-of-living address

2:34pm

Who is mercenary boss Prigozhin, subject of Russian coup probe?

Who is mercenary boss Prigozhin, subject of Russian coup probe?

1:57pm

The jersey is greener: Former Ireland lock cleared for Boks

The jersey is greener: Former Ireland lock cleared for Boks

1:41pm

What happened inside Titan sub during catastrophic implosion

What happened inside Titan sub during catastrophic implosion

1:00pm

Chch restaurant attracts big lines without set opening hours or a menu

Chch restaurant attracts big lines without set opening hours or a menu

12:35pm

Kiwi Hillier leads BMW International after stellar second round

Kiwi Hillier leads BMW International after stellar second round
1
2
3
4
5
6