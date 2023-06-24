New Zealand
Five offenders escape youth justice facility in Christchurch

4:09pm

Five youth offenders have escaped their unit at a Christchurch Youth Justice Facility and are positioned on the roof of the building.

Police told 1News that they are assisting Oranga Tamariki at the facility in Rolleston.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Mike Bush said: "Oranga Tamariki can confirm their staff are dealing with an incident occurring at Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo youth justice facility near Christchurch.

"Late this morning, five young people left their unit and accessed a roof area in the facility.

"A staff member was injured during this incident. Our staff member suffered minor injuries and is being cared for at Christchurch Hospital."

Bush said police and FENZ are on site and helping Oranga Tamariki staff resolve the incident.

1News has approached Hato Hone St John for comment.

A similar event took place in February, where five young people also climbed onto the facility's roof and a worker was also injured.

The youth facility is one of four Oranga Tamariki youth justice residences in New Zealand and the only one in the South Island.

