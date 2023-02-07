Worker injured after 5 climb on roof at youth justice facility

Five young people at an Oranga Tamariki youth justice facility in Christchurch climbed onto the roof last night, with one staff member receiving minor injuries during the incident.

The group went onto the roof at Rolleston's Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo just after 8.30pm, OT deputy chief executive of service delivery Rachel Leota said.

"All five were able to be brought down from the roof with assistance by members of the NZ Police just before midnight."

One of the group has been taken into police custody, Leota added.

"Oranga Tamariki will be conducting a review into this matter."