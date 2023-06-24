Eyes to the sky as annual garden bird survey begins

The country's longest running citizen science project, the New Zealand Garden Bird Survey, started today.

People are being encouraged to head out into their gardens over the next nine days to spend an hour counting all the birds they see and hear.

The survey helps scientists understand the health of garden bird populations and the wider environment.

Manaaki Whenua researcher, Angela Brandt, said it provides a snapshot into how bird populations are changing across New Zealand.

"What's exciting about having so many years of surveys now is we can see how trends are changing over time.

"Some species show an uptick - like pīwakawaka, or a lessening decline - like tauhou - compared with earlier reports. Importantly, because the survey is done every year, it gives us an early warning if a species starts to decline."

The survey's founder, Eric Spurr, said more and more people take part every year.

"The results show the value of long-term citizen science monitoring, and while the survey does not attempt to determine the causes of changes in bird counts, it is tempting to think increases in counts of native birds reflect the results of increased predator control and habitat restoration activities around the country."

The survey has been found to have other positives, such as getting people involved in a group with similar interests, who don't otherwise have time.

Manaaki Whenua social researcher, Dr Gradon Diprose, said it is a great project to participate in, especially since there is a lot of bad news about the environment.

''We also know that eco-anxiety is on the rise, particularly amongst young people. The combination of current bad news and predicted further bad news can paralyse us. What is useful about the NZGBS is that it re-focuses us on what is happening now in our gardens, parks and schools

"It forces us to observe and notice birds and nature in our everyday spaces, and connects us to thousands of other people doing the same thing.

"It's not going to solve climate change or the biodiversity crisis, but it can help improve our immediate well-being, while taking action to monitor bird trends with thousands of other people."

A tūī. (Source: istock.com)

Gradon Diprose said participants in 2022 reported a greater sense of well-being after spending time in the garden.

"We had people saying it was a good opportunity to slow down,"

"Participants talked about feeling curiosity, joy, fun, wonder and a sense of connection."

Benji Moorhouse, from the Ministry for the Environment says the survey was an opportunity to pause, take notice of an outdoor area near you and start to appreciate all we have in our own 'backyard'.

"The benefits of connecting with nature is something we are hearing more and more about, but many of us still struggle to find that time to really notice the environment around us. With the Garden Bird Survey, you don't have to go anywhere. You can complete it wherever you are."

The survey runs from the 24th June - 2nd July.

Anyone who wants to take part can find more information on the NZ Garden Bird Survey website.

rnz.co.nz