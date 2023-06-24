New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Eyes to the sky as annual garden bird survey begins

9:41pm
Pīwakawaka (New Zealand fantail).

Pīwakawaka (New Zealand fantail). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The country's longest running citizen science project, the New Zealand Garden Bird Survey, started today.

People are being encouraged to head out into their gardens over the next nine days to spend an hour counting all the birds they see and hear.

The survey helps scientists understand the health of garden bird populations and the wider environment.

Manaaki Whenua researcher, Angela Brandt, said it provides a snapshot into how bird populations are changing across New Zealand.

"What's exciting about having so many years of surveys now is we can see how trends are changing over time.

"Some species show an uptick - like pīwakawaka, or a lessening decline - like tauhou - compared with earlier reports. Importantly, because the survey is done every year, it gives us an early warning if a species starts to decline."

The survey's founder, Eric Spurr, said more and more people take part every year.

"The results show the value of long-term citizen science monitoring, and while the survey does not attempt to determine the causes of changes in bird counts, it is tempting to think increases in counts of native birds reflect the results of increased predator control and habitat restoration activities around the country."

The survey has been found to have other positives, such as getting people involved in a group with similar interests, who don't otherwise have time.

Manaaki Whenua social researcher, Dr Gradon Diprose, said it is a great project to participate in, especially since there is a lot of bad news about the environment.

''We also know that eco-anxiety is on the rise, particularly amongst young people. The combination of current bad news and predicted further bad news can paralyse us. What is useful about the NZGBS is that it re-focuses us on what is happening now in our gardens, parks and schools

"It forces us to observe and notice birds and nature in our everyday spaces, and connects us to thousands of other people doing the same thing.

"It's not going to solve climate change or the biodiversity crisis, but it can help improve our immediate well-being, while taking action to monitor bird trends with thousands of other people."

A tūī.

A tūī. (Source: istock.com)

Gradon Diprose said participants in 2022 reported a greater sense of well-being after spending time in the garden.

"We had people saying it was a good opportunity to slow down,"

"Participants talked about feeling curiosity, joy, fun, wonder and a sense of connection."

Benji Moorhouse, from the Ministry for the Environment says the survey was an opportunity to pause, take notice of an outdoor area near you and start to appreciate all we have in our own 'backyard'.

"The benefits of connecting with nature is something we are hearing more and more about, but many of us still struggle to find that time to really notice the environment around us. With the Garden Bird Survey, you don't have to go anywhere. You can complete it wherever you are."

The survey runs from the 24th June - 2nd July.

Anyone who wants to take part can find more information on the NZ Garden Bird Survey website.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Failed insect breeding delays wasp biocontrol programme

Failed insect breeding delays wasp biocontrol programme

The introduction of two new insects are expected to help control the high wasp populations in the top of the South Island.

Thu, Jun 22

Canterbury feral cat hunt back on despite backlash

Canterbury feral cat hunt back on despite backlash

A number of activists expressed concerns in April that cats which aren't feral would be caught in the crossfire.

Wed, Jun 21

Kiwi-made 'TripAdvisor for dogs' app launched

Kiwi-made 'TripAdvisor for dogs' app launched

Tue, Jun 20

3:54

Police rescue after Huxley the dog drifts out to sea on dinghy

Police rescue after Huxley the dog drifts out to sea on dinghy

Mon, Jun 19

Cat burglar caught red-pawed terrorising Auckland neighbourhood

Cat burglar caught red-pawed terrorising Auckland neighbourhood

Thu, Jun 15

3:46

Hunt underway after dead wallaby found in Manawatū-Whanganui

Hunt underway after dead wallaby found in Manawatū-Whanganui

Thu, Jun 15

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Latest

Popular

9:44pm

Analysis: Best yet? Crusaders' grit sends them into seventh heaven

Analysis: Best yet? Crusaders' grit sends them into seventh heaven

9:42pm

Robertson signs off from Crusaders with trademark breakdancing

0:30

Robertson signs off from Crusaders with trademark breakdancing

9:41pm

Eyes to the sky as annual garden bird survey begins

Eyes to the sky as annual garden bird survey begins

9:09pm

Crusaders silence cowbells to win seventh-straight Super title

Crusaders silence cowbells to win seventh-straight Super title

8:56pm

Crusaders end Robertson's reign with title over ill-disciplined Chiefs

0:30

Crusaders end Robertson's reign with title over ill-disciplined Chiefs

8:45pm

East Coast suffers more storm damage as access to SH2 hampered

4:12

East Coast suffers more storm damage as access to SH2 hampered
1
2
3
4
5
6