Basketball causing a slam dunk for Kiwi sports fans

Despite not having the best start to their season, the majority of the Wellington Saints' home games have been sell outs.

Around 4000 fans pack into the capital's TSB Arena nearly every week to watch the NZ NBL's most successful team with 12 championship titles.

"It's everywhere across the country at the moment," says commentator and former NBL general manager Justin Nelson.

"The fans are flocking to the game, we're definitely seeing it in Wellington in big numbers, seeing family and kids enjoying the game."

Young people are enjoying the game of basketball so much, 25,387 high school students participated in the sport last year, according to School Sport New Zealand.

That's more than rugby, cricket and football, and second only to netball, which remains the most popular sport in secondary schools with 25,933 students participating in 2022.

Growing interest in basketball is not just seeing a rise in crowds in the domestic league but also with the Breakers.

Nearly 10,000 people attended game four of the Breakers' NBL Grand Final series against the Sydney Kings earlier this year, a new record for the Auckland based team.

"The three biggest changes for basketball in this country over the past five years in my opinion is fans first, competitive balance, because at the end of the day the best thing you can do for a fan is have them have a genuine belief their team can win every time they watch," says Nelson.

"The third thing is innovation and environments, atmosphere, fun, fun, fun, meet the players, enjoy yourself!

"I think basketball is doing a better job with some facilities, some regions could get some bigger facilities but ultimately the sport is growing. Everyone plays the sport, it's indoors, it's a group game and we know kiwis are good at connection and enjoy our sport," says Tall Blacks coach Pero Cameron.

The New Zealand mentor also praising arguably our greatest basketball product, Steven Adams' influence on the game back here.

"He's led the way too, we all want a piece of him every time he steps on the court, he's flown our flag and done really well and awesome to see him compete at a high level."

The women's game in New Zealand continues to develop too.

In a concept believed to be a world first, a new competition called Rapid League will be trialled prior to Tauihi league matches next month.

Rapid League games will be played strictly by players who are on the bench for the following Tauihi match.

Games will be four minute quarters with points on offer towards the Tauihi ladder.

" I think it's a really good opportunity for local and young talent that we have in the country that don't get too many minutes in the league, especially the ones in high school," says Tokomanawa Queens and Tall Ferns guard Stella Beck.

"If they get exposure, they get some experience in high pressure environments against other players it will be really good for them."

