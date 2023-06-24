$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

New Zealand
Tonight's $30 million Lotto Powerball draw has rolled over again to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $33 million.

Three people won $333,333 in Division 1. The winning tickets were sold at Onehunga Office Supplies in Auckland and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Southland.

Meanwhile, three lucky Strike players from Hamilton, Timaru and Gore will also be celebrating after winning $100,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at To Kowhai Foodcentre in Hamilton and on MyLotto to players from Timaru and Gore.

The numbers are 6, 7, 21, 22, 23 and 40. Bonus 29, Powerball,10.

The winning Strike numbers are 23, 21, 6, and 22.

Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early, by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on Wednesday, to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

In that draw, the winning man said after his wife forgot, he purchased a ticket online on Saturday afternoon, but didn't check it that night.

"I didn’t pay any attention to the Lotto results that evening as I was too busy watching the rugby – Blues versus Crusaders."

He realised something was up the following morning when he received emails from Lotto.

"One said I’d won a major prize, which seemed odd. I thought maybe I’d won the Mother’s Day promo prize," he said.

"I quickly logged onto MyLotto to check my ticket and couldn’t believe it when I saw all my numbers line up! I was speechless – I never expected to win Powerball."

He didn't tell his wife immediately, waiting until lunchtime to share the news.

"At first, they couldn’t believe it," the man said.

"They thought it was a joke. But after I showed them my ticket and replayed the draw on my phone, and they could see it happen, they realised it was real.

"My wife was very happy. She wondered how I managed to keep it so quiet, but I’m good at keeping a secret."

The couple plan to help their family, as well as give some of their winnings to charity.

