Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

Extra staff are arriving in Tairāwhiti and welfare centres being setup as more heavy rain is set to drench the region.

A state of emergency was put in place yesterday as rain, which is expected to last until Sunday noon, caused widespread flooding.

The staff were coming from police, St. John, Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ), the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Te Whatu Ora, said Tairāwhiti Emergency Management.

The heaviest falls are expected from 6pm tonight, with sustained rain for the next two days.

Between 200mm and 250mm is expected north of Uawa, and between 100 and 150mm is expected south of Uawa.

Landslides have already started to affect properties in Gisborne, and more land movement is expected over the next few days, said Murry Cave, the Council’s Principal Scientist.

People who see signs of land movement are asked to call Gisborne District Council.

Signs include:

retaining walls leaning over

gaps behind retaining walls

doors sticking

creaking noises

and land slumping.

⚠🌧 Updated Severe Weather Warnings for Heavy Rain



🔴 Tairāwhiti Gisborne remains under Red Warning



🟠 Tasman Ranges upgraded to Orange Warning



🟡 Warning for Coromandel today has been lifted, but further heavy rain expected from Saturday



Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Controller David Wilson said around 30 people have evacuated to welfare centres in town.

“This is the third state of emergency we’ve had this year and the fifth in less than two years.

“We know our community is resilient however please let us know if you need any assistance,” said Wilson.

Key messages from Tairāwhiti Civil Defence ahead of tonight are: