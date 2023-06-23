Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

Extra staff are arriving in Tairāwhiti and welfare centres being setup as more heavy rain is set to drench the region.
A state of emergency was put in place yesterday as rain, which is expected to last until Sunday noon, caused widespread flooding.
The staff were coming from police, St. John, Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ), the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Te Whatu Ora, said Tairāwhiti Emergency Management.
The heaviest falls are expected from 6pm tonight, with sustained rain for the next two days.
Between 200mm and 250mm is expected north of Uawa, and between 100 and 150mm is expected south of Uawa.
Landslides have already started to affect properties in Gisborne, and more land movement is expected over the next few days, said Murry Cave, the Council’s Principal Scientist.
People who see signs of land movement are asked to call Gisborne District Council.
Signs include:
- retaining walls leaning over
- gaps behind retaining walls
- doors sticking
- creaking noises
- and land slumping.
Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Controller David Wilson said around 30 people have evacuated to welfare centres in town.
“This is the third state of emergency we’ve had this year and the fifth in less than two years.
“We know our community is resilient however please let us know if you need any assistance,” said Wilson.
Key messages from Tairāwhiti Civil Defence ahead of tonight are:
- Have enough kai and medicine for three days if you’re in an area that can be isolated
- The red weather warning is in place until noon Sunday with expected heavy falls from tonight
- Please delay unnecessary travel – our roads are fragile
- River levels are being closely monitored and are updated every half an hour on Council's website.
- If you live close to a river and you’re concerned, do not wait for an official evacuation notice
- Welfare centres are Te Poho o Rawiri, House of Breakthrough, Ohako Marae (Manutuke), Mangatu Marae (Whatatutu), and Te Karaka Area School
- Check Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Facebook page for updates.
- People wishing to sign up to receive flood alerts can do so through the Council website
- Please report any damage by filing a request for service by using the GDC FIX app on any smartphone, calling us on 0800 653 800, email service@gdc.govt.nz or via the eFix service on Council’s website
- Check local roads on Council's website
- Check Waka Kotahi for State Highway updates.
SHARE ME