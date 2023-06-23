Man stranded on iceberg near Mt Cook after inflatable boat damaged

A man was stranded on an iceberg in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park's Tasman Lake this evening.
A spokesperson said police were alerted to the incident shortly after 6pm.
"Emergency services received a report from a man on Tasman Lake around 6.10pm whose inflatable boat was damaged.
"He was taking refuge on a large iceberg, and other than being cold does not appear injured," the spokesperson said.
"Police are not in attendance but it looks as though either Coastguard and/or FENZ were trying to get a boat to the area."
MetService reports the temperature at Mt Cook is -1C this evening.
