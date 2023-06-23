Man stranded on iceberg near Mt Cook after inflatable boat damaged

A man was stranded on an iceberg in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park's Tasman Lake this evening.

A spokesperson said police were alerted to the incident shortly after 6pm.

"Emergency services received a report from a man on Tasman Lake around 6.10pm whose inflatable boat was damaged.

"He was taking refuge on a large iceberg, and other than being cold does not appear injured," the spokesperson said.

"Police are not in attendance but it looks as though either Coastguard and/or FENZ were trying to get a boat to the area."

ADVERTISEMENT

MetService reports the temperature at Mt Cook is -1C this evening.

More to come