Golf
Ko struggles in first round of women's PGA Championship

2:30pm
Lydia Ko looks on during the opening round of the women's PGA Championship.

Lydia Ko looks on during the opening round of the women's PGA Championship. (Source: Associated Press)

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has struggled in the first round of the latest LPGA major.

Ko's chances at this year's PGA Championship in New Jersey are already in jeopardy after she posted an opening round score of 74 to sit three-over par.

Her round included five bogies and two birdies, leaving her in a tie for 61st and eight shots behind leader Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa.

Pace has a one-shot lead over Canadian Brooke Henderson and Xiyu Lin and Ruoning Yin of China.

Ko's best result at the PGA Championship was second in 2016.

6 mins ago

Inside Parliament: Please accept my resignation

Inside Parliament: Please accept my resignation

21 mins ago

Vern Cotter set to replace Leon MacDonald as new Blues coach

Vern Cotter set to replace Leon MacDonald as new Blues coach

34 mins ago

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

Shelters prepared as Tairāwhiti braces for more heavy rain

44 mins ago

US man gets 45 years for murder, rape of 80-year-old invalid

US man gets 45 years for murder, rape of 80-year-old invalid

4:00pm

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

3:55pm

South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer

South Korean mum accused of killing babies, keeping bodies in freezer
