Ko struggles in first round of women's PGA Championship

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has struggled in the first round of the latest LPGA major.

Ko's chances at this year's PGA Championship in New Jersey are already in jeopardy after she posted an opening round score of 74 to sit three-over par.

Her round included five bogies and two birdies, leaving her in a tie for 61st and eight shots behind leader Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa.

Pace has a one-shot lead over Canadian Brooke Henderson and Xiyu Lin and Ruoning Yin of China.

Ko's best result at the PGA Championship was second in 2016.