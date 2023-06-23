Building evacuated, roads closed after 'chemical' smell in Akl CBD

A building has been evacuated and roads have been closed in Auckland's CBD after a "chemical" smell led to an emergency response at an apartment block.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson earlier said "five units" were investigating the smell which was reported in the area of Anzac Ave and Parliament St just before 5pm.

In a 6pm update, FENZ said the hazard was contained to one building.

The spokesperson said there were no plans for any other buildings to evacuate.

Anzac Ave in Central Auckland is closed due to a potential hazardous material containment incident. Emergency services are on site.

Detours will be required for the following routes and will be provided by future updates:

27H, 27W, 70, 72X, 321, 931, 933 & 939 pic.twitter.com/QLuAdXgZlc — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 23, 2023

Police are on the scene to assist with road closures as the event unfolds.