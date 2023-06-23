New Zealand
1News

Building evacuated, roads closed after 'chemical' smell in Akl CBD

5:56pm
Fire crews at scene of chemical smell at apartment block in Auckland CBD.

Fire crews at scene of chemical smell at apartment block in Auckland CBD. (Source: 1News)

A building has been evacuated and roads have been closed in Auckland's CBD after a "chemical" smell led to an emergency response at an apartment block.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson earlier said "five units" were investigating the smell which was reported in the area of Anzac Ave and Parliament St just before 5pm.

In a 6pm update, FENZ said the hazard was contained to one building.

The spokesperson said there were no plans for any other buildings to evacuate.

Police are on the scene to assist with road closures as the event unfolds.

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Luxury goods seized in $60m Auckland drug, money laundering ring

Luxury goods seized in $60m Auckland drug, money laundering ring

Luxury vehicles and watches were among some of the seized items.

12:21pm

Auckland man arrested after allegedly setting fire to his home

Auckland man arrested after allegedly setting fire to his home

Police said they were called to a house fire on Clendon Ave in Papatoetoe about 4.50am this morning.

8:38am

0:37

Head Hunters targeted in West Auckland search warrants

Head Hunters targeted in West Auckland search warrants

8:29am

0:26

Auckland makes top 10 in world's most liveable cities index

Auckland makes top 10 in world's most liveable cities index

Thu, Jun 22

Air NZ Rarotonga flight hit by lightning, returns to Auckland

Air NZ Rarotonga flight hit by lightning, returns to Auckland

Thu, Jun 22

One person dead after truck hits bridge, Akl motorway reopens

One person dead after truck hits bridge, Akl motorway reopens

Wed, Jun 21

0:18

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

The jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Poll: National, ACT have numbers to govern, Luxon lags in preferred PM

Thu, May 25

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

IN-DEPTH

Exclusive: Wesley College abuse survivor breaks silence

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Auckland Grammar won't let students buy single tickets to school ball

Auckland Grammar won't let students buy single tickets to school ball

6 mins ago

Exclusive: 8300 arrests made in first year of major gang crackdown

5:20

Exclusive: 8300 arrests made in first year of major gang crackdown

17 mins ago

Brisbane mother confesses to trying to kill baby daughter

Brisbane mother confesses to trying to kill baby daughter

42 mins ago

'Absolutely dead serious' - UFC boss on Zuckerberg/Musk fight

2:07

'Absolutely dead serious' - UFC boss on Zuckerberg/Musk fight

50 mins ago

Suspected Russian diplomat squatting on vetoed Canberra embassy site

Suspected Russian diplomat squatting on vetoed Canberra embassy site

5:56pm

Building evacuated, roads closed after 'chemical' smell in Akl CBD

Building evacuated, roads closed after 'chemical' smell in Akl CBD
1
2
3
4
5
6