Warnings of flooding and slips in 'prolonged' period of rain

MetService is warning a "prolonged period of rain" could bring flooding and slips to parts of the North Island's east coast over the coming days.
Orange heavy rain warnings are in place for Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke, Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, the Ruahine Range, Kaweka Forest Park, and Hawke's Bay from State Highway 5 southwards.
The warnings all began at 9am today, with Tairāwhiti/Gisborne's the last one to expire at midday on Sunday. That region also has the potential to see the most rain according to MetService, with "250 to 350 mm of rain to accumulate about and north of Tolaga Bay".
Further south, a heavy rain warning is also in place for Eastern Marlborough south of Ward. The warning also began today at 9am and lasts until Saturday afternoon.
In better news for those further north, heavy rain warnings and watches have been lifted for Northland and Auckland.
However, both regions may see some heavy showers and thunderstorms today.
Today also marks the shortest day of the year, meaning daylight hours will continue to increase in the slow march back to summer.
Daylight hours will peak on December 22, meaning there is a while to go yet.
