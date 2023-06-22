Health
1News

'Significant' ICT outage affecting hospitals in lower North Island

17 mins ago
The chair of Te Whatu Ora Health NZ warns hospitals are under pressure, and this winter they will be working at an "adequate", rather than "ideal" level of service.

The chair of Te Whatu Ora Health NZ warns hospitals are under pressure, and this winter they will be working at an "adequate", rather than "ideal" level of service. (Source: istock.com)

Te Whatu Ora said a "significant" ICT outage is expected to cause delays at local hospitals across the lower North Island.

In a statement, the health agency said the outage is causing disruption to systems at Wellington Regional Hospital, Kenepuru Community Hospital, Ratonga Rua o Porirua, Hutt Hospital and Wairarapa Hospital.

"As a result of the issue, anyone coming to hospital this morning for outpatient appointments, or planned care and procedures, may experience delays or disruption," Te Whatu Ora said.

"Our teams are working hard to minimise the impact on patients, and we ask people to please be respectful of our staff and one another.

"Anyone who is not able to have their appointment or procedure today will be rescheduled for the next available opportunity, and it is expected that the issue will be resolved later today."

Te Whatu Ora said anyone in need of urgent care will continue to receive it and anyone that is unsure should contact their GP, medical centre or phone Healthline at 0800 611 116.

Updates are planned to be made available on the websites for Capital & Coast DHB, Hutt Valley DHB and Wairarapa DHB.

New ZealandHealthTechnology

SHARE ME

More Stories

Whangārei man scammed out of $330k in living nightmare

Whangārei man scammed out of $330k in living nightmare

He’s not alone, with thousands of people getting caught out by scammers, according to the country’s cyber security agency.

7:55pm

2:43

'Be vigilant' - Warning after big spike in cybercrime losses

'Be vigilant' - Warning after big spike in cybercrime losses

Cybercrime reports are up 12% from last quarter and financial losses are up 66% to almost $6 million, CERT NZ has revealed.

Wed, Jun 21

5:59

Research reveals alarming ageism against elderly within health sector

Research reveals alarming ageism against elderly within health sector

Tue, Jun 20

3:54

Kiwi-made 'TripAdvisor for dogs' app launched

Kiwi-made 'TripAdvisor for dogs' app launched

Tue, Jun 20

3:54

Woman's blisters exacerbated due to errors by cupping practitioner

Woman's blisters exacerbated due to errors by cupping practitioner

Tue, Jun 20

PM defends use of equity system for surgery prioritisation

PM defends use of equity system for surgery prioritisation

Mon, Jun 19

2:17

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

'Huge systemic issues' at Oranga Tamariki - Children's Commissioner

6:19

'Huge systemic issues' at Oranga Tamariki - Children's Commissioner

4 mins ago

Biden, Taylor Swift and more help name USWNT World Cup squad

Biden, Taylor Swift and more help name USWNT World Cup squad

17 mins ago

'Significant' ICT outage affecting hospitals in lower North Island

'Significant' ICT outage affecting hospitals in lower North Island

50 mins ago

Video: Luai, Walsh sent off for headbutting in Origin II

0:30

Video: Luai, Walsh sent off for headbutting in Origin II

8:54am

Michael Wood: Labour's 'wheels have fallen off' - National MP

10:35

Michael Wood: Labour's 'wheels have fallen off' - National MP

8:26am

Missing sub could be snagged in ghost net - Titanic expert

5:18

Missing sub could be snagged in ghost net - Titanic expert
1
2
3
4
5
6