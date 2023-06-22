'Significant' ICT outage affecting hospitals in lower North Island

Te Whatu Ora said a "significant" ICT outage is expected to cause delays at local hospitals across the lower North Island.

In a statement, the health agency said the outage is causing disruption to systems at Wellington Regional Hospital, Kenepuru Community Hospital, Ratonga Rua o Porirua, Hutt Hospital and Wairarapa Hospital.

"As a result of the issue, anyone coming to hospital this morning for outpatient appointments, or planned care and procedures, may experience delays or disruption," Te Whatu Ora said.

"Our teams are working hard to minimise the impact on patients, and we ask people to please be respectful of our staff and one another.

"Anyone who is not able to have their appointment or procedure today will be rescheduled for the next available opportunity, and it is expected that the issue will be resolved later today."

Te Whatu Ora said anyone in need of urgent care will continue to receive it and anyone that is unsure should contact their GP, medical centre or phone Healthline at 0800 611 116.

Updates are planned to be made available on the websites for Capital & Coast DHB, Hutt Valley DHB and Wairarapa DHB.