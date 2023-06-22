Pink Floyd album gets planetarium treatment in Dunedin

A new and immersive musical experience featuring a 50-year-old Pink Floyd album is set to open in Dunedin tonight.

Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon is being celebrated at Otago Museum's Perpetual Guardian Planetarium.

"So, we have this brand new show...and it is the full Dark Side of The Moon album screening with amazing visuals in our 360-degree Perpetual Guardian Planetarium," Otago Museum's events and venues manager Rachel MacJeff told Breakfast.

"Fly through the solar system with a mixture of psychedelic art, space and incredible music," the museum says on its website.

The 44-minute show is divided into the 10 tracks on the album, all in order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each track is accompanied by a different theme, some futuristically looking forward and some a retro acknowledgement to Pink Floyd's visual history, the museum says.

MacJeff said the show is different to what has been shown at the planetarium before.

"It is unlike anything we've kind of shown. We do a lot of educational things but this is a really amazing experience for people."

Tickets for tonight's four shows have sold out, but Pink Floyd fans over 18 can still go to the July shows.

MacJeff said the museum was hoping for this kind of response.

"We try to create exciting experiences for everyone in Dunedin and this is very much for adults and for people who love Pink Floyd."