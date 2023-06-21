Watch: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win

A contestant on a recent episode of The Price is Right in the US walked away with a trip to Hawaii – and a trip to A&E.

Game show contestant Henry Choi leaped around pumping his arms in joy while celebrating his big win during the episode on Thursday (local time).

It was unclear exactly when the injury occurred, but the contestant seemed to have dislocated his shoulder in the process.

During the show, Choi won a stay at a resort on Hawaii’s Big Island which led to his wild celebrations.

However, as he was shaking Carey's hand just before a commercial break, the contestant appeared to be nursing his right arm.

“Let me explain what happened. Henry was celebrating and going ‘woo’ and he dislocated his shoulder,” Carey said in a later segment of the episode, gaining sympathetic groans from the audience.

The CBS show shared a clip of the injury on its Instagram page over the weekend with the caption: “He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER #PriceIsRight. (Update: Henry is feeling better and all healed now!)”

It was unclear whether Choi was hospitalised for his injury. Representatives for CBS did not immediately respond to the LA Times' requests for comment.