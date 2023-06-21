Entertainment
1News

Watch: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win

45 mins ago

(Source: Supplied)

A contestant on a recent episode of The Price is Right in the US walked away with a trip to Hawaii – and a trip to A&E.

Game show contestant Henry Choi leaped around pumping his arms in joy while celebrating his big win during the episode on Thursday (local time).

It was unclear exactly when the injury occurred, but the contestant seemed to have dislocated his shoulder in the process.

During the show, Choi won a stay at a resort on Hawaii’s Big Island which led to his wild celebrations.

However, as he was shaking Carey's hand just before a commercial break, the contestant appeared to be nursing his right arm.

“Let me explain what happened. Henry was celebrating and going ‘woo’ and he dislocated his shoulder,” Carey said in a later segment of the episode, gaining sympathetic groans from the audience.

The CBS show shared a clip of the injury on its Instagram page over the weekend with the caption: “He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER #PriceIsRight. (Update: Henry is feeling better and all healed now!)”

It was unclear whether Choi was hospitalised for his injury. Representatives for CBS did not immediately respond to the LA Times' requests for comment.

EntertainmentNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Bruce Willis pictured for first time holding new granddaughter

Bruce Willis pictured for first time holding new granddaughter

The moment was especially poignant as the actor battles a rare form of dementia.

9:00pm

A$AP Rocky sparks controversy by smoking beside pregnant Rihanna

A$AP Rocky sparks controversy by smoking beside pregnant Rihanna

The rapper – who had 13-month-old son RZA in May 2022 with Rihanna - shared a video reel yesterday to mark Father's Day.

8:30pm

Bebe Rexha reveals wounds after being hit with phone onstage

Bebe Rexha reveals wounds after being hit with phone onstage

5:30pm

Watch: American Idol star Iam Tongi performs soulful Tongan hymn

Watch: American Idol star Iam Tongi performs soulful Tongan hymn

Tue, Jun 20

0:30

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian 'overwhelmed with gratitude'

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian 'overwhelmed with gratitude'

Tue, Jun 20

Mick Jagger, girlfriend selling $5.6 million Florida home

Mick Jagger, girlfriend selling $5.6 million Florida home

Mon, Jun 19

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Weapon wielding gang members fight on Mount Maunganui street

Weapon wielding gang members fight on Mount Maunganui street

9 mins ago

'Banging' reportedly heard in search for Titanic tourist sub

'Banging' reportedly heard in search for Titanic tourist sub

18 mins ago

Kiwi ties unbelievable 'backyard' ultramarathon world record

Kiwi ties unbelievable 'backyard' ultramarathon world record

19 mins ago

Ex-CNN producer jailed for luring girl, 9, into sex acts

Ex-CNN producer jailed for luring girl, 9, into sex acts

45 mins ago

Watch: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win

Watch: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win

2:42pm

41 women dead in Honduran prison riot, president blames gangs

41 women dead in Honduran prison riot, president blames gangs
1
2
3
4
5
6