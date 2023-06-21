Sisters' business thriving, empowering rural women's mental health

New Zealanders love a good side hustle, seeing an opportunity and grabbing it with both hands.

Sometimes that opportunity can be hiding right under your nose, as two-farm grown sisters can attest to.

Kate Cullwick and Prue Watson decided to join forces and launch online business Foxtrot a few years ago, after wool prices took a hit.

In fact, the cost of shearing the sheep was double the price that the wool sold for. So, the sisters decided to turn the lambs wool into blankets.

Growing up in Gisborne's Waimata Valley, the two sisters have both struggled with depression, making Foxtrot's partnership with Rural Women NZ personal.

"We feel rural women's mental health is not as well supported or recognised or thought of as it should be," said Cullwick.

"Being isolated rurally from mental health services, we tend to stay quiet and soldier on."

The blankets have provided a wrap-around service of sorts, allowing these sisters to pay forward some comfort to those who need it most.