New Zealand
Rider hospitalised after police car crashes into dirt bike

4:10pm
Motocross rider, file. (Source: istock.com)

The rider of a dirt bike has been left hospitalised after being crashed into by a police car in Whangārei this afternoon.

Police said the accident happened just after 1pm in the suburb of Otangarei.

"Just after 1pm, a police vehicle travelling on Jack Street has crashed into a dirt bike travelling at speed in the opposite direction," Maria Nordstrom, Whangārei Area Commander said.

"Despite efforts to avoid the dirt bike, the two vehicles have collided."

The dirt bike was not involved in a police chase at the time of the crash.

"The dirt bike rider has been transported to hospital with minor injuries, however no other injuries have been reported in relation to this crash," Nordstrom said.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified of the incident.

