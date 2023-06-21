New Zealand
More heavy rain in store for already saturated Tairāwhiti

11:25am
The current weather watches across the country.

Parts of the North Island, still recovering from recent rain events, can expect to see heavy rain and possible thunderstorms from today into the weekend.

MetService said bad weather is forecast for Northland, north Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Manawatū, Marlborough and parts of Bay of Plenty, along with Tairāwhiti.

The forecaster said a low-pressure system moving slowly across the upper North Island is responsible. It will direct moist northeast winds with several embedded fronts across the area.

A number of heavy rain watches and warnings are now in force.

Tairawhiti about and north of Tolaga Bay is under an orange heavy rain warning until 3pm tomorrow, with 100 to 140mm of rain expected in the ranges and 60 to 90mm of rain near the coast.

"Periods of heavy rain return early Friday and spread throughout the Tarawhiti/Gisborne region as winds turn more easterly," MetService said.

More warnings are expected to be issued as rain falls into the weekend.

"We understand that ongoing posts such as this can be stressful for many of us, however, it's important to maintain awareness and to be prepared," Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said on Facebook.

It is advising motorists in the region to take care when driving, as surface flooding may cause slips.

Meanwhile, heavy rain watches have been issued for parts of the both islands.

Northland can expect periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms into 4am tomorrow.

North Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, can expect the same from 9pm today to 9am on Thursday.

Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke can expect periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms from 1am to noon on Thursday.

The Ruahine Range and Kaweka Forest Park can expect periods of heavy from 3am to midnight tomorrow.

Eastern Marlborough south of Ward can expect to see periods of heavy rain from 3pm tomorrow to 6pm on Saturday.

People can stay up to date with the latest weather watches and warnings on the MetService website.

