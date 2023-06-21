Health
Bang Showbiz

Kesha 'nearly died in January' after freezing her eggs

9:10pm
Kesha says she “nearly died” after freezing her eggs.

Kesha says she “nearly died” after freezing her eggs. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Kesha says she “nearly died” after freezing her eggs.

The 36-year-old singer, previously known as Ke$ha, added she spent nine days receiving hospital treatment due to complications linked to the fertility procedure, which at one stage left her too weak to perform.

She said in a cover interview for Self magazine: “I almost died in January.”

Her profile in the publication says she froze her eggs last year and some weeks after, on New Year’s Eve, she performed in the Bahamas, when she discovered she was too weak to walk.

She went to the hospital, where doctors discovered she had developed a rare and serious complication linked to her fertility procedure, which they attributed in part to her weakened immune system.

Kesha was transferred to a hospital in Miami, where she spent nine days.

She added: “I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months. It was horrifying.”

The magazine added Kesha wanted to freeze her eggs as “she wanted more time to think through what it meant to have a child in the world today without feeling rushed or distracted”.

She also told the title she doesn’t want to be seen as telling people what to do about getting pregnant.

Kesha added: “I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands. And I stand by everyone doing that and (honouring) your body.

“Everyone probably has some semblance of feeling like you share what you’re going through, and, at the same time, it’s almost inviting people to have an opinion about it. I don’t have that perfectly mapped out.”

Kesha – who recently told Rolling Stone she was secretly engaged at one point but had called it off – also told Self she has a partner, but declined to name him.

But she did admit scaring him when she broke out into head-to-toe hives.

She said: “Sometimes, he has to have a face cream intervention and take them away from me.

“The other weekend, I thought it would be a good idea – this was not a good idea – to cover my body in castor oil and do a mask.”

The American Music Award nominee told her Instagram followers in a since-deleted June 2022 post she doesn’t define herself as gay or straight but is “open to it all”.

EntertainmentNorth AmericaHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win

Watch: Price is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win

Contestant Henry Choi won a trip to Hawaii and A&E.

2:57pm

Bruce Willis pictured for first time holding new granddaughter

Bruce Willis pictured for first time holding new granddaughter

The moment was especially poignant as the actor battles a rare form of dementia.

Tue, Jun 20

A$AP Rocky sparks controversy by smoking beside pregnant Rihanna

A$AP Rocky sparks controversy by smoking beside pregnant Rihanna

Tue, Jun 20

Bebe Rexha reveals wounds after being hit with phone onstage

Bebe Rexha reveals wounds after being hit with phone onstage

Tue, Jun 20

Watch: American Idol star Iam Tongi performs soulful Tongan hymn

Watch: American Idol star Iam Tongi performs soulful Tongan hymn

Tue, Jun 20

0:30

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian 'overwhelmed with gratitude'

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian 'overwhelmed with gratitude'

Tue, Jun 20

Latest

Popular

37 mins ago

Photos: Thousands descend on Stonehenge for summer solstice

Photos: Thousands descend on Stonehenge for summer solstice

57 mins ago

What to know about Hunter Biden's plea deal in gun and tax case

What to know about Hunter Biden's plea deal in gun and tax case

9:10pm

Kesha 'nearly died in January' after freezing her eggs

Kesha 'nearly died in January' after freezing her eggs

8:55pm

Raglan ahead of the curve on single-use plastics ban

4:12

Raglan ahead of the curve on single-use plastics ban

8:54pm

One person dead after truck hits bridge, Akl motorway reopens

0:18

One person dead after truck hits bridge, Akl motorway reopens

8:40pm

Victoria Uni proposes to cut over 200 jobs and entire subjects

Victoria Uni proposes to cut over 200 jobs and entire subjects
1
2
3
4
5
6