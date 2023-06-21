$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Tonight's $26 million Lotto Powerball draw has rolled over.

It means Saturday's draw will have a jackpot of $30 million, Lotto said in a statement.

The numbers were 28, 16, 8, 10, 32, 4, Bonus 40, Powerball 10.

The Strike numbers were 28, 16, 8, 10.

Five lucky Lotto Division One winners took home $200,000 each tonight, while 18 collected $23,695 each from Lotto Division Two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Division One winning tickets were sold at Robinson St Superette in Cambridge, Burnside Dairy and Countdown The Palms in Christchurch, Musselburgh Food Centre in Dunedin and on MyLotto to a player from New Plymouth.

Three people took home $33,873 each from Powerball Division Two, and 64 won $1031 each from Powerball Division Three.

Strike Four rolled down, but 185 lucky Kiwis can claim $5984 each from Strike 3.

The Powerball jackpot has been building since a lucky Auckland winner took home $10.5 million in last month's Mother's Day draw.

In that draw, the winning man said after his wife forgot, he purchased a ticket online on Saturday afternoon, but didn't check it that night.

"I didn’t pay any attention to the Lotto results that evening as I was too busy watching the rugby – Blues versus Crusaders."

He realised something was up the following morning when he received emails from Lotto.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One said I’d won a major prize, which seemed odd. I thought maybe I’d won the Mother’s Day promo prize," he said.

"I quickly logged onto MyLotto to check my ticket and couldn’t believe it when I saw all my numbers line up! I was speechless – I never expected to win Powerball."

He didn't tell his wife immediately, waiting until lunchtime to share the news.

"At first, they couldn’t believe it," the man said.

"They thought it was a joke. But after I showed them my ticket and replayed the draw on my phone, and they could see it happen, they realised it was real.

"My wife was very happy. She wondered how I managed to keep it so quiet, but I’m good at keeping a secret."

The couple plan to help their family, as well as give some of their winnings to charity.