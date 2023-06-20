Watch: American Idol star Iam Tongi performs soulful Tongan hymn

American Idol winner Iam Tongi has released a version of Tongan hymn Fifili e Loto to celebrate Father’s Day in the Northern Hemisphere, dedicating it to his late father Rodney.

He posted the cover to his YouTube channel, captioning the video “Happy Father’s Day to my dad and all dads trying to be the best they can for their kids".

The 18-year-old Hawaiian won the 21st season of American Idol in May, making him the first Pacific Islander to come in first place.

His father Rodney, who got him into music, died months before his audition, with Tongi dedicating several songs throughout the show’s run to him.

Tongi told Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie that he could still hear his dad harmonising with him when he sang.

"My dad, he wasn’t a perfect dude. He wasn’t like a saint or whatever. But he was the best father that I know. And I want everyone to know that he’s a tough guy. He always told me the truth, (and) he always loved me. And I always loved him too."

Tongi will be performing in New Zealand on October 7 at the Eden Festival alongside acts like Lauryn Hill, Giveon, and SIX60.