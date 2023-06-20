New Zealand
Kiwi-made 'TripAdvisor for dogs' app launched

New Zealand's dog demographic is booming. Last year, the country's canine population growth outstripped that of humans by 10 to one.

And with this increase comes development in the pet services industry, including a brand new information and travel agency for pups and their owners.

Picton man Ronald Reagan launched Dogalong — an online database linking dog owners with pet friendly accommodation, restaurants, cafes and beaches across New Zealand — on Sunday, which also happened to be his 81st birthday.

"It's my birthday present to myself if you will," he said.

He met the website's co-founder Alex Diethelm at a start-up event last year, taking out the top prize and the People's Choice Award with their idea. The pair's concept captured the attention of the judges, who suggested that they make it a real business.

"I see them as the TripAdvisor for dogs, that's how I see this business," said Tracy Atkins, who was part of the judging panel and an investor in the business.

New Zealand is home to 500,000 registered dog owners, the second highest in the world per capita.

