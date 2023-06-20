Hollywood legend nearly unrecognisable after shedding 90kgs

Actor John Goodman looked a shadow of his former self when he appeared at the Monte Carlo TV Festival on the weekend.

Goodman, star of such films as The Big Lebowski and Argo, has lost an astonishing 90kgs since embarking on a weight loss journey.

According to US media outlets, Goodman weighed around 180kgs before slimming down to 90kgs.

He has been sticking to a Mediterranean-style diet of mainly fish, olive oil, vegetables, nuts and fruit and taken at least 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day.

John Goodman attends the "John Goodman" photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 19, 2023. (Source: Getty)

Goodman told ABC in 2016 he was eating "alcoholically" which led to his weight gain. He had a simple solution to begin shedding the pounds.

"I just stopped eating all the time. I’d have a handful of food and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time."

Alcohol was also an issue for the star. He spoke out about being an alcoholic and how he became sober in 2007.

"In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits," he told ABC.

"Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, because work is very draining."

Goodman also spoke about the reason he decided to change his unhealthy lifestyle.

"I just got tired, sick and tired of looking at myself. You’re shaving in the mirror and you don’t want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous."