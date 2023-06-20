World
1News

Dramatic video shows US cop being sucked down drain during rescue

4:12pm

Dramatic video has shown the moment a Florida police officer was sucked down a drain pipe while coming to the aid of a trapped motorists during a torrential downpour.

Escambia County Deputy William Hollingsworth was on patrol helping stranded motorists when he saw a person trapped in rising waters. He left his patrol car to try and rescue the man when both were sucked into a drainage pipe.

Bodycam footage shows Hollingsworth in his patrol car with heavy rain beating down on his windshield. He gets out of the car and walks towards a heavily flooded area. He is suddenly shown getting sucked into the flood and his body camera blacks out for about 45 seconds.

Hollingsworth is finally heard gasping for air and walking towards a person lying on the ground, calling out his name.

"David, is that David? David. Can you f******* believe what just happened to us? You okay, buddy? Can you believe what f******* happened to us?" Hollingsworth is heard saying.

He then helps the person up, who is heard gasping and sobbing in the video while embracing Hollingsworth as the camera blacks out again.

"Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god! I'm alive," the person rescued is heard saying.

Hollingsworth then calls for another patrol unit to their location and is then seen describing the event to two other officers.

"He was over there...and he goes down and I go in after him. I got sucked in the f****** drainpipe right by that marker."

Both the person and Hollingsworth were swept under a highway and were submerged for approximately 30 seconds, while being dragged around 30 metres underwater. The pair eventually resurfaced on the other end of the highway, lucky to be alive.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons described the incident as "an example of the exceptional courage displayed by the men and women of law enforcement every day."

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ex-CEO cleared of stalking model, immediately arrested

Ex-CEO cleared of stalking model, immediately arrested

A former CEO of a peak industry body is back in a NSW court for allegedly breaching a restraining order just days after being cleared of a stalking charge.

24 mins ago

A look at Titanic tourist submersible missing on voyage

A look at Titanic tourist submersible missing on voyage

A massive rescue operation is underway to locate OceanGate Expeditions' Titan submersible, which is carrying five people.

11:28am

Search underway after Titanic tourist submersible goes missing

Search underway after Titanic tourist submersible goes missing

8:59am

NSW gay hate inquiry to probe AC/DC manager's death

NSW gay hate inquiry to probe AC/DC manager's death

8:26am

Reality TV star dead after Alaska small plane crash

Reality TV star dead after Alaska small plane crash

6:27pm

Man dies in bear attack at Arizona campsite

Man dies in bear attack at Arizona campsite

Mon, Jun 19

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Bebe Rexha reveals wounds after being hit with phone onstage

Bebe Rexha reveals wounds after being hit with phone onstage

24 mins ago

Ex-CEO cleared of stalking model, immediately arrested

Ex-CEO cleared of stalking model, immediately arrested

33 mins ago

Himalayan glaciers may lose 80% volume if emissions not reduced

Himalayan glaciers may lose 80% volume if emissions not reduced

48 mins ago

Separated throuple's $2.1m property dispute splits Supreme Court

Separated throuple's $2.1m property dispute splits Supreme Court

4:30pm

Princess of Wales pays another tribute to Diana at procession

Princess of Wales pays another tribute to Diana at procession

4:12pm

Dramatic video shows US cop being sucked down drain during rescue

1:51

Dramatic video shows US cop being sucked down drain during rescue
1
2
3
4
5
6