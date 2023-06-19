World
Rare, pregnant goblin shark weighing 800kg caught in Taiwan

9:44pm
The shark. (Source: Taiwan Ocean Artistic Museum / Facebook)

A rare, 800kg goblin shark has been caught off the coast of Taiwan.

The prehistoric deep-sea creature is the largest of its kind ever caught in Taiwan, trawled off the island's north coast last week.

"This species has translucent skin, pink body and evil fangs," the Taiwan Ocean Artistic Museum wrote on Facebook.

"Also known as 'Devil Shark', it belongs to the ancient shark family and is a very rare living fossil teaching material.

"After fishermen caught it... the shark was almost purchased by a restaurant for food.

"After fighting for it, the Taiwan Ocean Art Museum bought it," the Facebook post added.

Six babies were found inside the shark once it was ashore.

"It is expected to be exhibited in the Taiwan Ocean Art Museum in the future!" the Facebook post said.

The Australian Museum website explains the species is usually found at depths of about 1200m.

"The Goblin Shark has been caught in scattered localities through the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans," the website reads.

"The Goblin Shark is not considered dangerous to humans."

