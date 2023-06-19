Police rescue after Huxley the dog drifts out to sea on dinghy

Police were called in to save the day after a dog drifted out to sea on a dinghy in Auckland.

Huxley the dog was sitting in a dinghy while his owner was checking his vessel on a mooring in Judges Bay.

The dinghy then accidentally came loose from the vessel and drifted off with the confused pooch on board.

Police were called in to help on a rescue vessel, finding Huxley 400 metres offshore.

“He was friendly as, and happy to see us," Acting Sergeant Jesse Jenden said.

Huxley with one of his rescuers. (Source: Supplied)

“It was the first time I’ve ever encountered a dog skippering his own boat."

The salty sea dog was reunited with his owner, ensuring his adventure concluded with a happy ending.