New Zealand
Police rescue after Huxley the dog drifts out to sea on dinghy

10 mins ago
Huxley adrift on dinghy.

Huxley adrift on dinghy. (Source: Supplied)

Police were called in to save the day after a dog drifted out to sea on a dinghy in Auckland.

Huxley the dog was sitting in a dinghy while his owner was checking his vessel on a mooring in Judges Bay.

The dinghy then accidentally came loose from the vessel and drifted off with the confused pooch on board.

Police were called in to help on a rescue vessel, finding Huxley 400 metres offshore.

“He was friendly as, and happy to see us," Acting Sergeant Jesse Jenden said.

Huxley with one of his rescuers.

Huxley with one of his rescuers. (Source: Supplied)

“It was the first time I’ve ever encountered a dog skippering his own boat."

The salty sea dog was reunited with his owner, ensuring his adventure concluded with a happy ending.

