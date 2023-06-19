Police investigating after person found dead in East Auckland

Police are investigating after a dead body was found at a property in East Auckland today.

The property is on Casuarina Rd in Half Moon Bay.

"Our inquiries are in the very early stages into what has occurred, however we can advise one person has been found deceased inside the property," police said in a statement.

"Police are currently at the scene and working to establish exactly what has occurred."

A person at the address is being spoken to by police.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Local residents will see an increased police presence as we undertake our preliminary inquiries."

Anyone with information can contact police on 105.